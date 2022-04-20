'Dress Code' Boards Outside Shirdi Temple Defaced, Case Registered

Pune: Unidentified persons on Thursday blackened the notice boards asking devotees to dress properly outside the Saibaba temple in Maharashtra's Shirdi, police said. Activist Trupti Desai had warned recently that if the boards were not removed, she and her associates would take them down themselves.

Superintendent of Police of Ahmednagar district Manoj Patil said some persons smeared the boards with black paint on Thursday. An offence was being registered, he added.

The Saibaba temple trust which manages the famous temple at Shirdi recently put up boards appealing to devotees to dress in a "civilized" manner and as per "Indian culture" while entering the premises.

—PTI