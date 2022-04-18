'Dragging on trial, misusing system': SC slaps Rs 1 lakh cost on murder accused

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday slammed a police constable, accused in the murder of his wife, for misusing tje legal system to drag the trial for 14 years and slapped a cost of Rs 1 lakh on him.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana told the constable's lawyer that his client has successfully dragged a case for 14 years, a murder case where he was accused of killing of his wife and came twice to Supreme Court.

"This is an atrocious case! This is misuse, abuse of this system."

The bench also comprising Justices Vineet Saran and Surya Kant was hearing special leave petition filed by the police constable challenging the Uttarakhand High Court's order declining to entertain his application for recording his statement again, and also declined to the trial court's order passed in February last year.

Petitioner's lawyer informed the top court that his client has been suspended from the service. At this, CJI Ramana remarked, "You have to be removed forthwith from service and should be sent to jail..."

The top court observed that the accused is again attempting to record his statement in the matter, after it was recorded in 2013. As petitioner's lawyer argued that he has come across new evidence in the matter, Justice Surya Kant remarked: "After 5 years you will remember something else, so again it will be recorded?"

The high court had noted that the accused was adopting delaying tactic by wanting to examine himself under Section 313 CrPC.

The petitioner has been accused of offences under Sections 302, 304 B, 201, 234 of IPC read with Section 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

—IANS