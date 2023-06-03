'Don't Think Indian Bowling Attack Is Any Less To Australia': Greg Chappell

New Delhi: Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell believes that the Indian bowling attack will be an equal match-up for the Australian bowling line-up in the World Test Championship final.

In less than three days' time, Australia will set foot in the Oval Stadium to compete against the Indian team for the WTC title. Chappell believes that Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ravichandran Ashwin will pose a threat to the Australian batters.

While speaking in the Backstage with Boria show on Revsportz, he emphasized this point.

"I don't think the Indian bowling attack is any less to Australia. Shami is a very good bowler and Siraj has been in very good rhythm in the IPL. They will pose as much difficulty for the Australians as the Australians will for the Indians," Chappell said in the Backstage with Boria show on Revsportz. One of the biggest debates after the end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has been about the Indian bowling line-up.

Former cricketers have been discussing the pacers and spinners India should go with. The presence of two quality spinners - Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja poses a dilemma for the management. Chappell believes that the Indian team should go with two spinners. "If you ask me I think India should go in with two spinners. Ashwin and Jadeja have both been fantastic for India and you need to go in with your best bowlers. And even if Jadeja doesn't pick too many wickets he will not leak runs and hold one end up. That will give the fast bowlers the breather they need. And Jadeja's batting has been fantastic at the Test level in the last few years. Coming to Ashwin he is one of the best of this generation. He thinks deep and that stands him apart." "With Starc bowling from over the wicket Ashwin will also have the footmarks to use from day 3 onwards. Also he has a slight mental edge over the Australians from the last Border Gavaskar Trophy. And when you add his batting at number 8, he is a key player for India and I think they should play both spinners for the simple reason that they are both quality players with plenty of experience," Chappell said.—ANI