    'Don't Think He'll Get Justice': Mukul Rohatgi On Pak Allowing Kulbhushan Jadhav To Appeal His Conviction

    April20/ 2022


    Nainital: Pakistan's National Assembly passed a bill that allowed Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal his conviction in its high courts. Speaking on it, former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi said, "It may be a small welcome step. I personally feel that the judicial system and atmosphere in Pakistan is such that India is treated as an arch enemy. So, I do not think that he will get justice in an appeal just by getting an Indian lawyer." —ANI

