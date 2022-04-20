'Diva' Kareena Kapoor Khan Dazzles The Ramp On LFW Grand Finale

Mumbai: The grand finale of Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018 couldn't get any grander as Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan unleashed her inner diva for ace designer Monisha Jaising's latest collection "Shades Of A Diva".

Kareena, who is the brand ambassador of cosmetic brand Lakme Absolute, dazzled the ramp in a holographic coloured off shoulder gown for Jaising's line, which saw a gamut of fabulous ensembles ranging from thigh high slit gowns, short dresses, cocktail dresses, sarees and jumpsuits.

The grand finale started with a bewitching performance by the famous Canada-based live entertainment company Cirque du Soliel, who gave fashion lovers a sneak-peak of their show "Bazzar" on the runway on Sunday evening adding even more grandeur to the show.

The performance saw dancers, acro-duo, skater-duo, hula-hoop specialist and cube manipulators, who set the stage for a power-packed finale with sequences from their show. Jamie Lavoie, who is designed the costumes for the artistes for the sneak-peak. The evening also saw the launch of Kareena's first ever make-up line titled "Kareena Kapoor Khan by Lakme Absolute". Talking about the evolution from being a brand ambassador to a co-creator with the brand, Kareena told IANS here: "It has been great as we have been associated for almost eight years so it has been a long collaboration and make-up is something every actor wears so coming together to do a make-up tie up, I think the timing has been just perfect."

Describing make-up as a woman's "best friend", the actress said that she feels honoured to launch her maiden range.

Jaising, whose collection comprised hues like pinks, blues, blacks, moss green, saw a heavy use of embellishments, glitter and sparkle.

Talking about her "stunning" showstopper, Jaising said: "When you get a diva like her that I have to dress then obviously I am going to be inspired." The "Veere Di Wedding" star, who sported minimal make-up, said walking down the runway this time was even more special for her.

"It is also because of the outfit. I for the felt like 'yeah, okay! I'm the ultimate diva'. It is all because of Monisha. The touch of her adding glamour..." she added. The grand finale saw a string of Bollywood personalities like Karan Johar, Lara Dutta, Shweta Nanda Bachchan and Sussanne Khan present. The five-day fashion gala began on August 22. It hosted over 90 designers including veterans like Payal Singhal, Abraham & Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh, Nachiket Barve and many others showcasing their latest collection at the event. --IANS