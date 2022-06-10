'Disgraceful': China On US General's Ladakh Remarks On Boundary Issue With India

Washington: After a US General visiting India termed the Chinese activity level in eastern Ladakh as "eye-opening" the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Thursday stated that China and India have the will and capability of resolving the question of the border situation through dialogue and consultation and that US officials were trying to add "fuel to the fire".

The reaction by China came in the wake of remarks made by US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn who is on a four-day visit to India. Flynn had on Wednesday in an interaction with journalists talked about the "alarming" infrastructure development by China along its borders with India in the Ladakh sector, and called the Chinese activities in that region "eye-opening".

Addressing a regular press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, "Some US officials have pointed fingers and sought to fan the flame and drive a wedge between the two countries. This is disgraceful. We hope the US could do more things that contribute to regional peace and stability."

India on Thursday said that it is carefully monitoring the developments along with its border areas including the construction of infrastructure by the Chinese side in the eastern Ladakh sector.

"India carefully monitors developments along with our borders areas including construction of infrastructure by the Chinese side in the western sector as well as that been undertaken further in-depth areas," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said while addressing a media briefing.

"The government is committed to and takes all adequate and appropriate measures to safeguard territorial integrity and sovereignty as the developments in recent years have clearly demonstrated," Bagchi said.

He said the government of India has taken various measures in recent years to develop infrastructure along the border areas to not only meet India's strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic developments of the areas.

Describing the border situation as "stable in general," the Chinese spokesperson said, "the front-line armies of the two countries have realized disengagement in most parts of the Western sector of the China-India border. The China-India boundary question is a matter between the two countries." In May this year, India and China held talks on border issues where they decided to hold the next round of Senior Commanders meeting at an early date.

After the Galwan clash last year, several rounds of military and diplomatic talks have taken place to resolve the standoff. Disengagement at some border points did take place but by and large, there is an impasse on complete disengagement. "As far as the current situation (in eastern Ladakh) is concerned, we have maintained continuous communication with the Chinese side both through diplomatic and military channels," MEA spokesperson Bagchi said.

On the Chinese aggression which started in April-May last year, the Defence Ministry in its Year-End review had stated that unilateral and provocative actions by the Chinese to change the status quo by force, in more than one area on the LAC, have been responded to as an adequate measure. —ANI