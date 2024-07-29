'Din Dahade Angreji Bolna Sikhe' banner put up as advertisement of wine shop in MP's Burhanpur; Rs 10,000 fine slapped on shop owner

A controversial banner reading 'Din Dahade Angreji Bolna Sikhe' was removed by the district administration in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur after it went viral on social media.

Burhanpur (MP): A banner reading 'Din Dahade Angreji Bolna Sikhe' was put up allegedly as an advertisement of a wine shop located in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district. On getting the information, the district administration removed the posters and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on the owner of the shop, an official said on Monday.

The banner was put up near the liquor shop located in Nachankheda locality, under the jurisdiction of Shahpur police station in the district. It also had an arrow mark indicating the direction of the liquor shop. The banner went viral on social media.

District Excise Officer, Burhanpur, Virendra Dhakad, told ANI, "We came to know about the matter through the newspaper that a banner with the text 'Din Dahade Angreji Bolna Sikhe' was put up to spread misinformation. We immediately inspected the spot and got the banner removed from there. Apart from this, we also issued a notice to the licensee (the owner of the liquor shop who has the licence to operate the shop)."

The reply submitted by the licensee stated that the place where the banner was put up was not his premises but it was put up by someone else to defame him, the officer said.

"Since the banner was put up near the shop, there is a possibility of involvement by the shop owner . Therefore, the reply that was received from him was rejected and a fine of Rs 10,000 was imposed by the collector against him in the matter," Dhakad added.

The students passing nearby also expressed strong objections to the poster. According to the students, the poster is appealing to the students and youth passing by to consume liquor and speak English. The students demanded the immediate removal of such posters and action against the shop operator.

