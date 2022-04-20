'Dilwale': Ajay Devgn to join Shah Rukh, Kajol?

New Delhi: After all the rumours about casting in Rohit Shetty's next were put to rest by the maverick filmmaker, the industry circles are again brimming with a latest bit of news from the movie 'Dilwale'. According to a leading daily, the buzz that is doing the rounds lately is that good friend Ajay Devgn might star in the film. Yes, you read it right! 'Dilwale' stars the magical on screen jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. The latest rumour suggests that Rohit Shetty's film might see buddy Ajay making a cameo. Well, if it happens then surely it will be a visual treat for the fans. SRK, and Ajay have never really shared the screen space together. Therefore, anxiety levels are high for this 'Dilwale'. The film also stars Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon besides SRK-Kajol. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding the latest development either by the filmmaker or by the actor as yet.