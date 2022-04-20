'Dilwale' named worst film at Golden Kela Awards

Mumbai:�Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dilwale' was today declared the worst film while Salman Khan-starrer 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' earned Sonam Kapoor the worst actress title at the 8th Golden Kela Awards, which annually recognises the worst in Hindi cinema like Razzies. "Dilwale" was declared winner over other Bollywood disappointments "Bombay Velvet", "Shaandaar", "Tevar" and Akshay Kumar's "Singh is Bliing". Besides Sonam, the film's director Sooraj Barjatya took home the worst direction and 'Bas Kijiye Bahut Ho Gaya award'. Sonam defeated Shraddha Kapoor's dancer turn in "ABCD 2", Amy Jackson's act in 'Singh is Bliing'. Actor Sooraj Pancholi might have bagged best debut honour at various other award functions for his film "Hero" but the Golden Kela Awards recognised him as the worst actor of the year. The 25-year-old was named over actors like Arjun Rampal ('Roy'), Arjun Kapoor ('Tevar') and Imran Khan ('Katti Batti'). The award for the 'most pointless sequel/remake' went to "MSG 2" for including over-the-top acting and irritating melodrama. The 'Baawra Ho Gaya Hai Ke' Award was earned by director Vikas Behl for his box-office dud "Shaandaar". Voters chose "Prem Ratan Dhan Payo" title track, which became a rage online, as the most irritating song of the year, while 'Birthday Bash' from "Dilliwaali Zaalim Girlfriend" had the most atrocious lyrics award. Actor Imran Khan won the 'Why Are You Still Trying' award for his Kangana Ranaut-starrer "Katti Batti". There were some special awards given out by Golden Kela team, like every year. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's National award-winning film "Bajirao Mastani" won 'Manoj Kumar Award for Historical Accuracy', Dara Singh award for worst accent was given to Randeep Hooda for "Main Aur Charles', Sangh Parivaar award went to the song 'Gerua' from "Dilwale", Shakti Kapoor award for misogyny was bagged by "Pyaar Ka Panchnama 2" and Sonakshi Sinha received 'What The Hell' award for her single "Ishqholic".