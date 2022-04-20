‘Dilli Series’ Sea Power Webinar - 2021 to be conducted at INA, Ezhimala

New Delhi (The Hawk): Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala will conduct the eighth edition of the prestigious annual ‘Dilli Series’ Sea Power Seminar on 11th and 12th of October 2021. This year, the event will be hosted in the Webinar format and will be streamed live on popular social media platforms. The theme for this year’s Webinar is ‘Maritime History of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR)’. Admiral Arun Prakash, PVSM, AVSM, VrC, VSM (Retd), former Chief of the Naval Staff has consented to be the Chief Guest for the occasion.

This year’s Webinar is aimed to provide exposure to cadets on the maritime history of the Indian Ocean Region, under three sub themes viz, Early Maritime Interactions and Relevance Today, India's Maritime Journey – From 15th to 19th Century and Takeaways in 21st Century, and Lessons Learnt from India's Maritime Journey – British Raj to Independence and Beyond. The Webinar also features a Panel Discussion on ‘Indian Navy Through the Decades (75 Years)’ steered by some of the finest maritime history experts in the country.