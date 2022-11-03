'Demonetization Boy' is admitted to school by Akhilesh

Kanpur (The Hawk): Six-year-old Khazanchi Nath, who was born in a bank line during the 2016 demonetisation, has been accepted to a play school.

Khazanchi has been accepted to the school by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Akhilesh Yadav, who had vowed to take care of him.

Akhilesh tweeted a photo of Khazanchi with the caption, "Khazanchi Nath, who was obliged to take birth in the line of demonetisation, has grown up now. His academic responsibilities have been assumed by us. Other forces of personality emerge from the power of education. Education-based empowerment is the greatest form of empowerment.

The boy's mother, Sarvesha Devi, said that the SP chief had assumed custody of her son Khazanchi's education.

His first day of classes was on Monday.

"The SP chief has gotten him admitted," she said, "into the Rama International School in the Jhinjhak neighbourhood of Kanpur Dehat."

When Khazanchi was born, Akhilesh took on the burden of paying for Khazanchi's education in addition to helping his mother and siblings through a number of beneficiary programmes.

The school's director, Akash Gupta, stated: "Formalities for admission were finished on Saturday" (October 29). On Monday, he made his first visit to the school.

On December 2, 2016, a baby named Khazanchi, which in Hindi means "treasurer," was born outside a bank.

When he was born, his mother Sarvesha had gone to a bank in Jhinjhak to withdraw funds from the "Lohia Awas Scheme."

After that, Akhilesh Yadav gave him the name "Khazanchi Nath".

