'Demonetisation Decision Not Taken With UP Assembly Election In Mind'

New Delhi: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Wednesday said the demonetisation decision was not taken with Uttar Pradesh Assembly election in mind but if it becomes the issue, then it would be "best issue" in the polls.

"Many election in Uttar Pradesh had been held in the name of casteism, communalism and this type of narrow issues. This time at least...Demonetisation has hit the black money holders but the pain is being felt by (Opposition). If this becomes the issue, then I think this would be the best issue...fight against corruption, black money holders," Naqvi said while responding to a question on 'Agenda Aaj Tak'.

He, however, said the demonetisation decision was not taken keeping in mind the election in Uttar Pradesh and emphasised that people in the country are supporting this initiative in "one voice".

Congress leader Raj Babbar sought to know from BJP which law in the world prohibits people from withdrawing their own money and said the "politics of discourse" is going on in the country.

He said if the government has really succeeded in unearthing the black money, then it should waive off the loan of farmers and give money to below poverty level people in the country. Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal questioned the surgical strike by the government, asking what is the use of the operation after which 32 soldiers were killed.