'Democracy an integral part of thought process, lifestyle of Indians': Lok Sabha Speaker

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday said that democracy is part of the thoughts and lifestyle of Indians and that is why the entire world looks towards India with great hope.

“Thousands of years ago, when no one knew about democracy in the world, it was already established in India. Democracy is part of the thoughts and lifestyle of Indians and that is why the entire world looks towards India with great hope,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said while the 'Leadership Conclave' at the Mohanlal Sukhadia University of Udaipur.



While addressing the gathering, at the outset, Birla paid respect to the land of valour, courage, spirituality and sacrifice, Udaipur.

He said that since ancient times, India has provided leadership to the world in fields like spirituality, education, science, art and literature, in which Rajasthan has played a very important role.

Referring to India's freedom struggle, Birla said that leaders of different ideologies participated together in the nation’s freedom struggle and achieved success.

He expressed the view that in its democratic journey of 75 years, despite its diversities, democracy has united the Nation.

“India is leading the world today in all social, economic, and scientific fields on the basis of its democracy and able leadership,” he added.

He expressed the view that Indians do not live only materialistic lives, but spirituality is at the core of their lives.



He further said that the nation has faced every crisis and every challenge collectively and because of this collective strength, today India is marching towards glory.

“The entire world is looking towards India for the solutions to all problems because of his strong, capable and able leadership. That it is a reflection of the fact that capable and strong leadership can take the nation forward,” he said.

Referring to India’s youth, Birla said that today Indian youth are leading the world in all professions.

“Indian youth have proved their mettle in fields like research and innovation. The intellectual potential, inner energy and tireless effort of the youth are taking the nation to the pinnacle of achievements. Today the world's leading corporations are led by Indian youth. The intellectual and leadership potential of Indian youth has been recognized around the world due to which Indian youth are playing a leading role in emerging technologies like data science, machine learning, robotics, fintech and artificial intelligence,” he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker emphasized that leadership comes from those who can spur innovation, inspire people from different walks of life and bring positive change in changing circumstances.

He added that the youth are responsible for India’s future and in contemporary times, when the nation is headed towards becoming a global power, the role of leadership of the youth will be crucial for a bright future for the nation.

Urging the youth, Birla said that India needs youth who, by adopting the nation's rich cultural diversity and technology, provide innovative solutions to all governance challenges while also conserving the environment.

“In the changing scenario, future leaders will need a visionary outlook, proactive approach, emotional outlook, technical proficiency, ethical decision-making ability and ability to work together in order to anticipate upcoming challenges and act to resolve them,” he said.

He emphasized that the nation and society need to prepare leaders who can solve the challenges of the future while contributing towards the development of a prosperous, inclusive and empowered India. (ANI)