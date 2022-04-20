'Delhi Crime' becomes first Indian show to win International Emmy

New Delhi: Web series Delhi Crime has won the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, held virtually this year owing to the ongoing Covid pandemic. It becomes the first Indian programme to win an International Emmy.

The news was confirmed by the International Emmy Awards on their official page on Twitter. "The International Emmy for Drama Series goes to 'Delhi Crime' produced by @GoldenKaravan / @skglobalent / @NetflixIndia," tweeted @iemmys.

Writer-director Richie Mehta's seven-episode series has Shefali Shah in the central role of DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, and narrates the story of investigation in the aftermath of the heinous Delhi gang-rape of December 2012.

The fictionalised crime drama series also features Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Avijit Dutt, Gopal Dutt, Jaya Bhattacharya, Denzil Smith and Yashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles.

"The project was led by women, it was financed and put together and released by women, this crime was solved by women, this is for the courage of those women and all the women who not only endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but then are tasked with solving the problem," said writer-director Mehta in his acceptance speech.

He also paid a special tribute to the victim and her mother.

"Finally the fearless and tireless hero of all mothers and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don't think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that," he said.

Bruce Paisner, President and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences who present the awards, congratulated all the winners.

"Once again, the International Emmy winners demonstrate the universal power of great television, which brings us together and breaks down cultural boundaries and pandemic induced limitations. Although we miss our annual gala in New York, we are proud to bring these programs and performances to our global stage, and we congratulate the winners on their outstanding achievement," he said.

Another Indian show that was in the running this year were Amazon Prime's Four More Shots Please! for Best Comedy series. Actor Arjun Mathur, who played the role of a gay man in the series Made In Heaven, was nominated for Best Performance By An Actor.

—IANS