'Defeat Of BJP's Arrogance,' Samajwadi Party Chief On SC's Decision Staying Rahul Gandhi's Conviction In 'Modi Surname' Remark Case

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav reacted to the Supreme Court's decision staying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.

Yadav said that the SC order is the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party's arrogance.

"I am happy that the faith of people in the justice system and democracy got restored. This is the defeat of the Bharatiya Janata Party's arrogance and their politics of looking down upon people," SP Chief said while speaking to reporters.

Akhilesh Yadav paid floral tribute to the statue of late Samajwadi leader Janeshwar Mishra in Gomati Nagar.

In a relief to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court, in an interim order on Friday, stayed his conviction in the criminal defamation case over the 'Modi surname' remark.

The apex court began hearing an appeal filed by the Congress leader challenging the Gujarat High Court order which declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case.

Furthermore, taking a jibe at the BJP over Haryana and Manipur violence, Yadav said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party only wants to gain power by making false use of religion. We want the harmony and peace to be restored."

"Whatever happened in Manipur brought a bad name to the whole country. It put the country in a bad light throughout the globe. People with true intentions have to come forward", added the Samajwadi Chief.

In addition, Yadav also spoke on the ASI survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex, he stated, "The BJP is against the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' "(term used to describe a fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures).

Notably, A team from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) arrived at the Gyanvapi mosque complex here on Saturday morning to continue the court-ordered scientific survey of the complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath Temple, excluding Wuzu Khana.

The survey began at around 09.00 am today amid tight security.

The scientific survey of the complex began on Friday amid tight security, following Allahabad High Court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the survey, to determine if the mosque was built on a pre-existing temple.

—ANI