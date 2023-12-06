'Dedicated His Life To Social Upliftment': CM Dhami Pays Tribute To BR Ambedkar On His Death Anniversary

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday paid tribute to BR Ambedkar on his 67th death anniversary, which is observed as "Mahaparinirvan Diwas".

CM Dhami said that the work done by Ambedkar for social upliftment and public service will continue to give a new direction to society for a long time.

In a post on X, CM Dhami said "Today at the government residence, paid homage to the architect of the Indian Constitution, "Bharat Ratna" Dr. Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, who dedicated his entire life to social upliftment, on his Mahaparinirvan Divas." Taking to his social media account, 'X' PM Modi wrote, "Pujya Baba Saheb, along with being the architect of the Indian Constitution, was an immortal champion of social harmony, who dedicated his life for the welfare of the exploited and the deprived. My respectful obeisances to him today on his Mahaparinirvana day.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Ambedkar.

Mos PMO Dr Jitendra Singh remembered Babasaheb saying " Today, we remember Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The chief architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb worked tirelessly throughout his life for creating an equitable and a strong India."

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a prolific student, earning doctorates in economics from Columbia University and the University of London. He led a satyagraha in Mahad to fight for the right of the untouchable community to draw water from the main water tank of the town. He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Baba Saheb Ambedkar died in his sleep on 6 December 1956, at his home in Delhi. —ANI