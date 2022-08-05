'Darlings' maker calls Alia Bhatt a director's actor

Mumbai: 'Darlings' director Jasmeen K. Reen has praised Alia Bhatt and said that her relationship with the actress-producer evolved as they progressed.

'Darlings' stars Alia, Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew. Jasmeet still remembers how it all began with just a narration.

She said: "All of this began with a narration, I narrated the script, Alia liked it, read it too. Then after she agreed to play Badru, we started jamming. Before we knew it, we were jamming creatively, the bond was seamless, respectful, and most important - the relationship had trust."

'Darlings' is a dark-comedy which explores the lives of a mother-daughter duo trying to find their place in Mumbai seeking courage and love in exceptional circumstances while fighting against all odds.

Seeing Alia play the role of Badrunissa Shaikh was a dream come true as Jasmeet couldn't imagine anyone else playing Badru.

Jasmeeet said: "Alia is a director's actor. She is true to the film, and the character, nothing else matters. My working relationship with Alia evolved as we progressed."

When asked if she preferred Alia as an actor or producer, Jasmeet said: "Both. Alia the actor always, I have to say, Alia has the quality of encouraging and empowering a director's vision. That, to me, makes a fabulous producer."

—IANS