'Dangal' enters Rs 100 crore club

Aamir Khan-starrer wrestling drama film "Dangal" has entered the Rs 100 crore club but seems to be lagging behind Salman Khan's "Sultan".





While "Dangal" earned Rs 29.78 crore in the country on its opening day on December 23, "Sultan" had grossed Rs 36.54 crore on the first day on July 6.





Since its release, the total weekend collection of "Dangal" stood at Rs 106.95 crore net, including Rs 1.07 crore from Tamil and Telugu (dubbed versions) on day three (Sunday), stated a press release issued by makers.





In "Dangal", Aamir portrays real life wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat whereas Salman had played a fictitious character in "Sultan".





"Sultan" had reportedly collected Rs 180 crore in the first weekend, and its total collection stands at Rs 584.25 crore worldwide.





Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, "Dangal" sees Phogat training his daughters Geeta and Babita to make it big in the field of wrestling.





The film has been made tax free in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.