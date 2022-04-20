'Cyberspace, physical space convergence will be new tech'

Bengaluru: The convergence of cyberspace and physical space will be the upcoming technology which would have a huge impact on sectors, including the economy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said on Monday. The government is eager to adopt and encourage the convergence technology to enhance its accountability and transparency among other things, he said. The Deputy Chief Minister, also in-charge for IT/BT and Science & Technology Department, was speaking after inaugurating the ''India Innovative Summit-2020'' organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) through an online platform. "This convergence technology makes use of emerging AI (artificial intelligence) to accurately analyse the larger amount of data that would be collected by the sensors deployed in the physical space," an official press release quoted Narayan as saying. The convergence would lead to a big impact on medical, agriculture, and also on education in a bigger way, particularly in the backdrop of the new education policy which was going to be implemented, he said. The new technology is expected to enable the government enhance its resilience, accountability, transparency, and performance several times higher, he said "This (tech) is a very good blend of short-term "survival" strategy and mid-term "growth strategy", he said. Additional Chief Secretary, IT and BT & Science & Technology E V Ramana Reddy, CII-India Innovation Summit chairman Kris Gopalakrishnan, Director General, Software Technology Parks of India, Omkar Rai, among others, were present at the event. —PTI