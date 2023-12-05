'Cruel Intentions' series set at Prime Video

Prime Video Unveils 'Cruel Intentions' Drama Series: A Riveting Modern Twist on the Classic Tale, Blending Deception, Power Struggles, and Scandalous Intrigue

Prime Video on Tuesday announced a series order for drama "Cruel Intentions", inspired by the iconic 1999 film of the same name.



The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film. The cast features Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke, John Harlan Kim, Brooke Lena Johnson and Sean Patrick Thomas (Till).

The show is meant to serve as a TV update to the original film, which is based on the classic novel “Dangerous Liaisons”. The story will be set at an elite Washington, DC, college, where two ruthless step-siblings will do anything to stay on top of the cutthroat social hierarchy.



After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system at their school, they’ll do whatever is necessary to preserve their power and reputation, even if that means seducing the daughter of the vice president of the United States, the official plotline reads.

Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman and Jon Tenney round out the cast.



Sara Goodman and Phoebe Fisher serve as writers and executive producers on the series. Neal H Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film also executive produce along with Roger Kumble, who wrote and directed the original film. Moritz was also the producer on the original, which starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon, and Selma Blair.



“From the ’90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel from which it was adapted, ‘Cruel Intentions’ has captivated audiences with a story that transcends time,” said Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon MGM Studios.



“We are beyond thrilled to share the next chapter of Cruel Intentions’ intriguing interplay of deception, wit, and reckoning with Prime customers and couldn’t be more appreciative of the commitment, dedication, and talent from this entire team – our incredible cast, endlessly clever writers, led by Phoebe and Sara, our fantastic partners at Sony and Original Film, and the executives that led the way at Amazon MGM Studios,” she added.

