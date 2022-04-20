'Crime rate low in Telangana as compared to other states'

Hyderabad: Telangana's Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Wednesday said that Telangana has lower crime rate than other states of the country.

Addressing the Police Flag Day parade at LB Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, he praised the state police for its success in crime control.

He said it was because of the police's efforts that there were no communal incidents in Hyderabad since formation of Telangana State. He noted all festivals are being celebrated peacefully in the city.

Home Minister said the police were according top priority to the safety and security of the women.

A month-long campaign CybHer was conducted to protect women and children from cyber crimes.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said the crime rate has dropped in the state. He claimed that Telangana police has special recognition in the country.

The police took special measures to check the cyber crime which increased after Covid-19 pandemic broke out.

The police chief said the police force rendered exemplary services during the disasters like Covid and heavy rains and also won the praise from people for this.

Since police alone can't maintain law and order, the department is implementing friendly policing by involving the people, he said.

The DGP pointed out that Hyderabad is number one in the country in installation of CCTV cameras.

He said various programmes would be organised till October 31 to pay tributes to policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Earlier, the police department in a statement said while 264 police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty across the country this year, there was no loss of life in the Telangana Police.

A total of 326 police personnel lost their lives in the line of duty in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and after the formation of Telangana State till 2019. These included three each Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and Deputy Superintendents of Police.

—IANS