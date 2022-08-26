'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' Being Implemented As 'Jan Abhiyaan'

New Delhi (The Hawk): With more than 211 crore COVID vaccination doses administered, India has crossed a significant milestone in the national countrywide vaccination programme. Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya hailed it as “Collective will of the country under the decisive and progressive leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, which was demonstrated through Jan Bhagidari”.

Prime Minister in a tweet dated 13th July 2022 stated "Vaccination is an effective means to fight COVID-19. Today’s Cabinet decision will further India’s vaccination coverage and create a healthier nation."

'COVID Vaccine Amrit Mahotsav' campaign was launched on July 15, 2022 to give an impetus to Precaution Dose as part of the national COVID vaccination drive. Under the campaign, free precaution doses at all Government COVID Vaccination Centres for persons aged 18 years and above for 75 days (from July 15 to September 30, 2022) are being provided.

As the campaign enters 42nd day, today, a total of 14.7 crore precaution doses have been administered, so far. This includes an additional 9.6 crore precaution doses which were administered during the campaign.

Further, the average daily doses administered has increased to 27.77 lakh doses per day from 11.4 lakh doses per day (of 15 days) prior to the launch of campaign. The average daily dose for Precaution Dose has crossed 22 lakh doses per day.

In another significant step, with the recommendation of NTAGI, Corbevax has been included as a heterologous precaution dose in the National COVID-19 Vaccination programme, which can be take after second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield. Vaccine availability has been ensured for all States/UTs during the campaign. The Precaution Dose can now be taken after 6 months (26 weeks after the second dose.

States/UTs have supplemented the efforts of the Central Government to implement 'COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsava' as 'Jan Abhiyaan' with massive mass mobilization, through a camp approach. Under this, over 8,86,585 special vaccination camps have been organized so far by all the States/UTs. This includes camps at railway stations (4,052), bus stations (8,776), airports (367), schools and colleges (1,11,700), on the way to religious places (4,654) and camps at other places (7,57,036). Special vaccination camps have been organized on the routes of Char Dham Yatra (Uttarakhand), Amarnath Yatra (Jammu & Kashmir), Kanwar Yatra (all States/UTs of North India) as well as major melas and congregations. Massive countrywide awareness campaigns have enhanced the mass awareness regarding the Precaution Dose.

Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya has been closely reviewing the progress of the special campaign. Several meetings with States/UTs and other stakeholders have also been carried out under the leadership of Union Health Minister guiding them on the campaign. States/UTs have also been assured of continuous support from Government of India so that processes can be further streamlined and expedited. The Central Government has also advised States/UTs to avoid expiry of vaccines through elaborate planning and constant monitoring of processes.