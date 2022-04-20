'COVID-19 Community Task Force' Launched At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): In the era of "new normal", it has been observed that people are becoming negligent about the precautions. Hence, to re-sensitize and aware the community about the necessity of following the precautionary measures related to COVID-19, Social Outreach Cell of AIIMS, Rishikesh has constituted a "COVID-19 Community Task Force".

Eyeing over the present situation of COVID-19 in community, a multi-disciplinary team including the voluntary participation of renowned organizations a multidisciplinary task force has been constituted which was launched on Tuesday in Rishikesh.



this will do work with the objectives of creating awareness regarding the COVID-19 preventive strategies among the community members and addressing the psychological, social and medical issues related to COVID-19 through an online support system operated by the Department of Community and Family Medicine, AIIMS, Rishikesh.



Padma Shree Prof. Ravi Kant, director of AIIMS, Rishikesh said that comorbidities due to consequence of pandemic has to be urgently addressed. As we already have an ever increasing burden of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, mental illness in addition to COVID-19, now is the time to manage all these morbidities altogether to produce a productive and healthy society.

A common COVID-19 awareness rally has been Organised on Tuesday to address the common gathering of the morning walkers in the Rishikesh place from Triveni Ghat to Astha Path. It was observed the people did not have their masks on while walking in a crowded area, but carrying them inside their pockets. It was addressed by the Nodal Officer Dr. Santosh Kumar that using masks during exercise may be dangerous and shouldn't be used during heavy exercise. This type of heavy and moderate level of exercise should be done in a less crowded place.



Dr. Santosh said that AIIMS, Rishikesh is also developing a Facebook page and creating a channel on you-tube so that the adequate info by the experts can be conveyed to the community. It has been seen that a lot of psychological implications are increasing due to quarantine, isolation and social stigma. We need to address all these issues simultaneously along with the Covid 19. Also different types of challenges are being faced by youth especially the students, due to the online mode of teaching during the lockdown, which will also be addressed through this platform.



Everyone can connect to the Facebook page through https://www.facebook.com/Covid-19-community-task-force-115493686989650 and also through the following helpline numbers: 1800-180-4278, +91 9621539863, +91 74549 89545.





