'Country Will Always Remember Sacrifice Of Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht': CM Dhami

Nainital: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday met the family members of Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht, who lost his life during an encounter operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district recently.

Chief Minister Dhami visited the residence of the fallen soldier in Nainital.

"During a one-day program in Nainital district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today reached the house of Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht, resident of Ratighat, who laid his life in Jammu and Kashmir in the month of November," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Office posted on X. According to the CMO, Chief Minister Dhami also assured to give a job to a family member of Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht.

"The country will always remember the sacrifice of Sanjay Bisht," Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said. Chief Minister Dhami further announced that Kainchi Hartapa- Hali Motor Road will be known as 'Shaheed Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht Marg'.

Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht was among the five Army personnel who lost their lives during the encounter with terrorists in the thickly forested terrain in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in the month of November last year. —ANI