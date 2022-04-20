Toronto:�Actor Ranveer Singh flew all the way to Toronto to celebrate Valentine's Day with his alleged girlfriend Deepika Padukone, who is shooting for "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage," here. Director of the film DJ Caruso took to Twitter to share a picture with the "special guest". "Special visitor on set today. #RanveerSingh and a very happy #DeepikaPadukone. Great spirit and smile. #Cooldude," he captioned the photo with the "Bajirao Mastani" pair. Deepika, 29, is making her much-talked about Hollywood debut with the Vin Diesel-starrer. Diesel is back as Cage, who returns to the National Security Agency after an eight-year absence. The film also stars Nina Dobrev, Samuel L Jackson, Ruby Rose, Jet Li, and Tony Jaa. It will release in 2017. Ranveer, 30, will next be seen in Aditya Chopra's directorial venture "Befikre".
Showbiz
'Cool dude' Ranveer visits Deepika on 'xXx 3' sets
April20/ 2022
Categories :ShowbizTags :
Related Post
- May3/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April18/ 2023
- April15/ 2023
- April14/ 2023
- April14/ 2023