'Cool dude' Ranveer visits Deepika on 'xXx 3' sets

Toronto:�Actor Ranveer Singh flew all the way to Toronto to celebrate Valentine's Day with his alleged girlfriend Deepika Padukone, who is shooting for "xXx: The Return of Xander Cage," here. Director of the film DJ Caruso took to Twitter to share a picture with the "special guest". "Special visitor on set today. #RanveerSingh and a very happy #DeepikaPadukone. Great spirit and smile. #Cooldude," he captioned the photo with the "Bajirao Mastani" pair. Deepika, 29, is making her much-talked about Hollywood debut with the Vin Diesel-starrer. Diesel is back as Cage, who returns to the National Security Agency after an eight-year absence. The film also stars Nina Dobrev, Samuel L Jackson, Ruby Rose, Jet Li, and Tony Jaa. It will release in 2017. Ranveer, 30, will next be seen in Aditya Chopra's directorial venture "Befikre".