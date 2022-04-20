'Consumer sentiments on India's economic prospects improve'

New Delhi: Sentiments of Indians regarding the economic prospects of the country have improved in January, according to the Refinitiv-Ipsos Primary Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI).

The PCSI Economic Expectations Sub-Index for January has increased 3.5 percentage points.

The overall consumer confidence increased by 4.7 percentage points in January 2021, said an IPSOS statement.

The monthly PCSI is driven by the aggregation of the four weighted sub-indices, including the economic expectations sub-index.

The PCSI Employment Confidence Sub-Index is up by 2.5 percentage points, and the Current Personal Financial Conditions Sub-Index has moved up by 6.0 percentage points.

The sub-index for investment climate has soared by 6.0 percentage points.

Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India said: "India is clearly in the recovery mode. We are witnessing a bounce back. All these indicators validate how as a market we are getting back on grid and the consumer sentiment is seeing an upturn."

"For the first time, consumer confidence has bounced back to pre-pandemic level. The upcoming budget will show us the way forward on which way consumer sentiment will go," he added.

--IANS