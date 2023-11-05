'Congress Questioned Existence Of Lord Ram': Yogi Adityanath In Chhattisgarh

Sukma (Chhattisgarh): Lashing out at the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday said that the grand old party did not want Ram Temple to be built in Ayodhya and that it questioned the existence of Lord Ram.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister was addressing a public gathering in Sukma as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign in the poll-bound state.

"Congress did not want the Ram temple to be built in Ayodhya. If Congress wanted, they could have built it since their government was in power for a long time. They created controversy by not allowing the Ram temple to be built. They used to beat up Ram devotees. They said that we don't even know whether Lord Ram existed or not. These people were raising questions about the very existence of Lord Ram," Yogi said.

During his address, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that Lord Ram's mother, Kaushalya, was from Chhattisgarh.

"Mother Kaushalya was from Chhattisgarh. (And) that is why Lord Ram chose the land of Bastar and Dandakaranya for His 14 years of exile," he said.

Yogi said that on January 22, 2024, the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram is scheduled.

The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram is scheduled for January 22, next year. Adityanath, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat are among the other dignitaries who will attend the ceremony.

The foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister went on to add that the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya marks the beginning of Ram Rajya in the country. "Ram Rajya means a government in which there will be no discrimination on the basis of caste and religion, and every poor, farmer, and tribal will get the benefits of the schemes," he added.

Sharpening his attacks further, Adityanath said that 'corruption' has become a 'culture' of the Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel-led government in Chhattisgarh.

"(There has been) mining scam in Chhattisgarh, coal scam, a land scam, and scams in public service commission, the scams have become the 'Sanskar' (culture) of Congress," he said, adding that to end this, once again, a double-engine government is needed in Chhattisgarh.

The elections for the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held in two phases, with the first phase of polling for 20 seats scheduled on November 7 and the remaining 70 seats to go for polling on November 17.

The counting of votes will be done on December 3. —ANI