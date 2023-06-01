'Congress Playing Vote Bank Politics...,' BJP's Mohsin Raza Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi For His Remarks In San Francisco

Lucknow: Asserting that Rahul Gandhi has been "insulting" the nation on foreign soil, Mohsin Raza, Uttar Pradesh State Haj Committee chairman on Wednesday slammed the Congress leader for his remarks "what is happening to Muslims in India today, happened to Dalits in the 1980s" and accused him of playing "Muslim appeasement politics".

"Elections are around the corner... Rahul Gandhi has been insulting the nation on foreign soil. Suddenly he is remembering Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus," BJP leader Mohsin Raza said, responding to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in San Francisco in the United States. Speaking at the 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' event in San Francisco in the United States, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the impact of some actions of the BJP-led government was being felt by minorities and people from the Dalit and tribal communities. "It is being felt by the Muslims most directly because it is done most directly to them. But in fact, it is done to all communities. The way you (Muslims) are feeling attacked, I can guarantee Sikhs, Christians, Dalits, and tribals are feeling the same. You can't cut hatred with hatred., but only with love and affection," Rahul Gandhi said.

"Also, this is a periodical thing. What is happening to Muslims in India today happened to Dalits in the 1980s. If you went to UP in the 1980s, this was happening with Dalits...We have to challenge it, fight it and do it with love and affection and not with hatred and we will do that," he added.

Hitting back, Raza said, "We want to remind the people of the nation that it was Congress who would not even touch the Dalits in 1980. Today if someone has embraced the Dalits, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

He accused Congress of "playing vote bank politics in the name of muslims".

"You (Congress) came to power by indulging in Muslim appeasement politics. You couldn't even build a toilet during your rule. You (Congress) did not create jobs. You put children in the Madrassas to secure your vote bank politics," Mohsin Raza alleged.

"Congress never thought of mainstreaming Muslims during their rule, the former minister said. He blasted Congress over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots resulting in the deaths of many innocent people, adding that many Congress leaders went to jail for their alleged role in the incident.

"Today what are you (Congress) talking about?," he asked the Congress.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Mohsin Raza credited PM Modi for giving "Roti, Kapda, Makaan" (food, clothing and housing) to poor people. "Elections are around the corner. There has been development taking place in Uttar Pradesh under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi".

"The nation has rejected you (Congress). You Rahul (Gandhi) go and tour around the world. The Congress looted the nation. That is why people voted you out of power twice in 2014 and 2019," he added. Rahul Gandhi is on a six-day visit to the United States to interact with the Indian diaspora and express the Congress party's "commitment to democratic values in India and across the world". —ANI