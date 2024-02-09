'Congratulations To All The Farmers Leaders...': SP Chief Akhilesh On Chaudhary Charan Singh To Be Conferred Bharat Ratna

Lucknow: After Prime Minister Modi announced that Congress veteran and former PM, Chaudhary Charan Singh will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav congratulated all the farmer leaders who had demanded the award from time to time.

Akhilesh also extended his wishes to all other leaders conferred with Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian award.

"Congratulations to all the farmer leaders and parties who had demanded from time to time that the former Prime Minister and farmer leader of the country who spent his entire life bringing poor farmers on the path to prosperity should be given Bharat Ratna. The Samajwadi Party also demanded that Chaudhary Charan Singh should be given Bharat Ratna. Congratulations to all other leaders who will be given the Bharat Ratna," he said.

Chaudhary Charan Singh's grandson and RLD Chief Jayant Chaudhary posted on X "You have won our hearts".

The leader of the Congress parliamentary part Sona Gandhi also welcomed the annoucement of the Nation's highest Civilian award.

When asked about Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao Garu and M S Swaminathan being conferred with the Bharat Ratna. Congress Parliamentary Party president Sonia Gandhi said, "I welcome it."

Pradesh Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak says, "I want to thank PM Modi. Chaudhary Charan Singh was a prominent farmers' leader...Every farmer of the country & especially UP is happy about this decision...S Swaminathan has done a lot in space science...I thank PM Modi. PV Narasimha Rao has also been conferred with Bharat Ratna..."

Former Prime Minister PV Narsimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and MS Swaminathan will be given the Bharat Ratna, PM Modi announced on Friday.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that as a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao served India extensively in various capacities.

"Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," the PM said.

Remembering Chaudhary Charan Singh, PM Modi said "It is the good fortune of our government that former Prime Minister of the country Chaudhary Charan Singh is being honoured with Bharat Ratna. This honour is dedicated to his incomparable contribution to the country. He had dedicated his entire life to the rights and welfare of farmers. Be it the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh or the Home Minister of the country, even as an MLA, he always gave impetus to nation-building. He also stood firm against the Emergency. His dedication to our farmer brothers and sisters and his commitment to democracy during the Emergency are inspiring to the entire nation." —ANI

