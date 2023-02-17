'Confluence Of Balti Community' Event In Uttarakhand Showcases Indigenous Cultures, Rich History

Dehradun: As part of the series of events in promoting and preserving the Balti community in India, a two-day program titled "Confluence of Balti Community in India" was held in Uttarakhand.

The Himalayan Cultural Heritage Foundation, Leh in collaboration with the Balti Welfare Association of Uttarakhand organized a "Confluence of Balti Community in India" in Vikasnagar town of Dehradun on February 15 and 16. The programme involved notable Balti community members, scholars and renowned folk singers who discussed the 'Balti culture and history of migration of Balti community in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and their connection with Ladakh and Baltistan'.

Performers of Balti music came across the Ladakh region as well as from Uttarakhand.

Around 200 people, mainly from the Balti community gathered at the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam in Vikasnagar, where this programme took place. This confluence was jointly designed by Dr Sonam Wangchok and Master Sadiq Hardassi from Ladakh, while Sujat Ali Shah represented the Balti Welfare Association in Uttarakhand to support the event. Baltis from various nations and regions share a common identity and legacy expressed via their language, music, attire, and cuisine as well as through sports like polo and archery and, most notably, Balti folklore like the King Gesar (Ling Gesar).

Although the Baltis originated in Gilgit-Baltistan, presently in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, they are also found in the neighbouring regions as a result of the long history of trading and extensive migrations. In Ladakh, the Baltis are primarily concentrated in the Kargil district with a lesser number in the Leh district. Besides, Baltis who chose to stay in India after the partition are also dispersed in various parts of hill stations, particularly in Uttarakhand (Chakrata, Kalsi, Ambari, Pithodagar, Nainital and Uttar Kashi) and Himachal Pradesh.

They were primarily masons who are credited for building stone constructions in hill towns in Uttarakhand, notably Mussoorie, Nainital, and Dehradun. During the programme, all speakers including Master Abdul Karim from Turtuk, Mohammed Ghulam Ashoor from Kargil, Advocate Gulzar Hussain from Leh, among others, during the seminar spoke on how India welcomed the Balti community and treated each family with love and respect. They have never felt different from fellow Indians despite a large population getting added only in 1971.

Meanwhile, popular cultural performers from Ladakh like Tundup Dorjay and Dechen Chuskit stole the hearts of the audience with their folk songs. The confluence unanimously determined to work for the preservation and promotion of Balti culture as it is the source of many other cultures and traditions that support social coexistence and communal harmony.

Education remained a key theme of discussions. The elderly generation felt there was a dire need for the younger generation to get educated not in terms of degree(s) but also in understanding their family/community history and its connected value system. Prior to the discussions, special recognition was given to Smt. Prasanna Devi, for her and her family's contribution and bravery (particularly her mother-in-law) in protecting and preserving the Balti community in 1947 amidst riots.

Despite being Hindu, the family took a stand that they must be killed first before touching/harming the migrated Baltis. All speakers thereafter paid their respect to her before their presentations. —ANI