'Complete Schemes Within Stipulated Timeframe': Uttarakhand CM Directs Officials

Nainital: Underlining that public interest is paramount, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami warned officials of strict action if district-level schemes were not completed within the stipulated time, the CMO said in a statement on Tuesday.

CM Dhami further said that officials who are "negligent will be held accountable".

The remarks were made during a review meeting related to the ongoing development works in the Kumaon division at the State Guest House in Nainital late Tuesday evening.

CM Dhami said that public interest is paramount for our government. "It is our priority to provide all possible facilities to all the people of the state as well as the tourists coming to Uttarakhand," CM Dhami added. "He said that if the district-level schemes are not well planned and completed within the stipulated time frame, strict action will be taken against the responsible officers," the release said quoting CM Dhami.

During the meeting, the CM directed the district magistrates to complete the pothole-free roads campaign within the stipulated time limit, as per the statement.

The official press note informed that CM Dhami also directed officials not to be negligent at all in the development works including providing proposals for roads, dilapidated schools, and Anganwadi centers within 20 days.

He said that before coming to various review meetings, officers should ensure that they have information about all the work. "Coming with half-baked preparation is a betrayal of public interest," CM Dhami said, as per the statement.

CM Dhami recently returned from the United Arab Emirates after concluding his three-day visit as a part of the 'Investment in Uttarakhand campaign'.

Under the campaign, the CM met industrialists and NRIs in UAE and participated in meetings organized on investment possibilities in Uttarakhand. On this occasion, CM Dhami invited all the investors present in the program to the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' to be held in Dehradun on December 8th and 9th, according to an official statement earlier this month. —ANI