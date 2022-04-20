'Compensated Lack Of Good Personality With Hardwork', Says Anil Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor says he realised early on his career that looks will never be the criteria for his casting in films, like his contemporaries, and hence decided to work hard on his craft.

Kapoor, who started out in the 80s, says today people talk about his looks and fitness but back in the day, that wasn't the case. "In the initial phase of my career, people used to tell me 'You don't have to work so much.' But I enjoyed it so I didn't care what people used to say. Somewhere I used to think, God hasn't given me a great personality, body or face. So maybe I'll get work purely on my hardwork," Kapoor told PTI in an interview here.

"I was never delusional, I knew where I stood. I felt I should work harder and I did work harder than other actors because God had gifted them with a better personality, presence, so somewhere I feel I compensated that with hardwork," he adds.

Kapoor's career is marked with the actor changing gears with times. While in 80's he gave hits like "Tezaab" and "Mr. India", the 90s featured him in blockbusters "Beta", "Judai", "1942: A Love Story", "Virasat" and "Taal".

In the 2000s, he made versatile choices in "Nayak, "Welcome", "Race", "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Dil Dhadakne Do" among others.

Kapoor says for one to have a longevity in the industry, it all comes down to choices.

"The choices you make keeps you relevant. Your instinct which makes you choose. The people who you work with, the collaboration which happens. Of course, the love for my craft has kept me going too. The passion to sink my teeth in different characters, my craving to do something new.



