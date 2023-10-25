'Committed to immediate release of hostages': Italian PM to Israeli delegation

Tel Aviv: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has assured a delegation of families of victims and kidnapped individuals that she is committed to the immediate release of the hostages from the custody of Hamas.



The Italian Prime Minister met with the delegation at the Presidential Palace in Rome on Tuesday.



The families arrived in Rome on Tuesday morning as part of a series of meetings being organised by the Israeli Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism in collaboration with the Israeli Foreign Ministry.



During the meeting, the Prime Minister listened to the stories of the family members and expressed her "deep concern at the cruelty with which Hamas targeted defenceless civilians".



The visiting families also told her "how the terrorists had trespassed into houses, killing everyone in sight and sparing not even children, women or the elderly".



The Italian Prime Minister reiterated the solidarity and closeness of the Italian government with Israel.



She affirmed her commitment to the immediate release of the individuals held hostage in Gaza.



Ian Regev, the father of Maya and Itay, who were kidnapped on October 7 from a party in southern Israel's Kibbutz Re'im, said: "I thought the European countries would turn a blind eye. (But) After hearing Prime Minister Meloni, I know we have full support from Italy."



He further said that the Italian Prime Minister had filled them with reassurance and hope that the kidnapped family members would return home safely.



The delegation was accompanied by Israel's Ambassador to Italy, Alon Bar and President of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, Noemi Di Segni.

—IANS