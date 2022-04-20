'Coalition Of Casteist And Corrupt': Yogi Adityanath's Take On SP-BSP Alliance

Lucknow: Any grand alliance of Opposition parties against the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will bring in anarchy, corruption and political instability, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Saturday.

"This is a coalition of caseist, corrupt and opportunistic mindset that doesn't want development and good governance. Public knows everything and this unholy alliance will be given a perfect answer," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The CM said the SP-BSP alliance stands for corruption, anarchy and political instability.

The BJP has respected "Ram and roti" through its emphasis on development of all sections of the society and respect to the faith of the people, Yogi said at the party's national council in New Delhi on Saturday.

The UP Chief Minister also attacked the Congress, saying the party furthered the interests of a family, promoted casteism, regionalism and kept the country in limbo for 50 years. "Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP brought the country out of this state of limbo through welfare schemes for all sections of the society and good governance," he said.

Yogi asserted that in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the BJP will perform better than it did in 2014 and a "strong and capable" government under Modi's leadership will be formed again. "Ask any impartial person -- a rural woman, a solider, a farmer or youth -- they will all say 'Kaho Dil Se Modi Phir Se' (they will vouch for bringing in Modi once again)." Listing out the achievements of the Modi government, Yogi said the country has gained confidence under the leadership of the Prime Minister and nationalism, development and good governance have charted a new direction in the four years of his government. PTI