'Chowkidar' Are For The Rich: Priyanka

Prayagraj: In a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP's 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' campaign, Congress leader and AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh east Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday said that she had been told by a farmer that 'Chowkidars (watchmen) are for the rich'.

''It is his (PM Modi) wish whatever prefix he adds to his name. I was told by a farmer , 'dekhiye chowkidar to ameeron ke hote hain, hum kisan to apne khud chowkidar hote hain' (Chowkidars are for the rich. We farmers are our own chowkidar'),''she said while interacting with the locals in Dumduma Ghat in Prayagraj.

Asked about her decision to join active politics by talking up the post of AICC general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East, she said,''I was sitting at home for years. I am out today because the nation, the Constitution is in danger .'' Calling on the people of the country to 'choose a government for themselves', she said,''this election is about you. 4-5 people are ruling the nation. They have all control over admin. They think they are the 'know it all', that the public lacks sense. They want to destroy institutions. No Nation can function like this.''

She said that the Government was not interested in listening to the problems of the people.

''I can understand your problems. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is traveling across the world, but he didn't come here.

Did PM Modi come here,''she asked.

Attacking the NDA Government over lack of jobs and women safety, she said,''Nation doesn't belong to one person that you have to beg to, for your rights. You were promised 2 crore jobs, what happened?

"Youth have no jobs. Women feel unsafe. Low wages for aanganwaadis. People are upset all around,''she said. UNI