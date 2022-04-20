'Chinese Transgression In U'khand To Be Sorted Out Locally'

New Delhi: Amid reports of Chinese troops transgressing almost a kilometre into Indian territory in Barahoti of Uttarakhand last week, sources said on Monday that similar incidents have occurred in the past too and have been sorted out locally.

"Incidents of similar nature have happened in the past but are normally sorted out locally and should not be given undue importance," the sources said.

While the Indian Army has refused to comment on the latest incident, an official said that transgressions occur due to different perceptions of the boundary.

According to sources, the transgression took place on July 25.

The Barahoti incident comes as troops of both sides are locked in a stand-off in Doklam in the Sikkim sector since mid-June, with no sign of let up. While China has been demanding that India must withdraw its troops from Doklam for a dialogue to begin, India has said that troops of both sides should withdraw simultaneously. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval was in Beijing to attend a BRICS security summit last week when the issue is believed to have figured in his talks with Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi.