'Children Spoiled During SP Regime Committing Crimes', Says UP Minister

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Rural Engineering Minister Rajendra Pratap Singh here on Thursday blamed the Samajwadi Party for the current law and order situation in the state, saying the "children spoiled during the previous regime were committing crimes".

Singh, popularly known as Moti Singh, made this statement after a programme of the Karma Devi educational institute group in Basti on Wednesday.

"The children who were spoiled during the Akhilesh Yadav government are committing crimes. Akhilesh''s father Mulayam Singh Yadav had then said that children make mistakes (bachchon se galti ho jati hai)," he said talking to reporters.

"During the SP government, there was a ''jungleraj'' but the present government in the state is working on controlling crime," the minister added, alleging that police were crippled in the Akhilesh Yadav-led regime but now they had freedom.

When asked about the tearing of a copy of the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Parliament by AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, he said everyone knew the history of Owaisi and his USP lies in such activities.

On the Congress, he said, the party was directionless as they lacked a leader that could restore people''s confidence in them.

It seems the foremost responsibility of the Congress party was to protest the decision that goes in the favor of country, he said, adding that people of India are happy with the Bill. PTI