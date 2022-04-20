'Chhapaak' Hero Laxmi Agarwal Now A Tiktok Star

Mumbai: Laxmi Agarwal has become a social media star thanks to "Chhapaak". The acid attack survivor, whose life story has inspired the Deepika Padukone-starrer, is enjoying a huge fan base on social media and her videos are going viral on TikTok.

Recently, Deepika Padukone made her debut on currently one of the most popular social media apps, TikTok to promote her film "Chhapaak". A video of Deepika and Laxmi dancing together to the beats of the Punjabi song "Rider" is getting immense love from netizens. Netizens are also loving Deepika and Laxmi''s dance to the beats of the song "Naagin gin gin".

Not just Laxmi''s dance videos, "Chhapaak"s dialogues being mouthed by fans are also going viral on TikTok.

Although Laxmi was already popular on social media earlier as well, her popularity has grown manifold ahead of the release of "Chhapaak".

Laxmi fell prey to acid attack at the age of 19. She bravely fought back and earned everyone''s respect with her social work.

Laxmi is currently an activist for women''s rights and campaigns to stop the sale of acid. She has inspired many other acid attack victims in the past and continues to do so even today. Her courage and bravery has earned her respect and salute from everyone.

While Deepika impresses on screen, the real hero of "Chhapaak", Laxmi Agarwal, has become a TiKTok sensation. --IANS