Yamunotri, Gangotri (Uttarakhand): On the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya, portals of Yamunotri, Gangotri shrines were opened for devotees on May 7. Pilgrims in large numbers flocked to offer prayers.

Portals were thrown open with traditional ceremony. Last year over 3.8 lakh pilgrims had arrived for the pilgrimage at Gangotri and 3.6 lakh at Yamunotri shrine.

Portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath are expected to open later this week.