'Chacha Was Pushed Aside By Bhatija After Extortion Collection': CM Yogi Attacks Akhilesh-Shivpal Yadav

Mainpuri: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday attacked the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav and alleged that both of them were involved in the collecting "extortion" money for every government job in the state during their rule.

Addressing a rally in Mainpuri, CM Yogi took a swipe at Shivpal Yadav and said that he has a "habit of staying at the same place even after being set aside."

"Before 2017, every job was sold and its auction was held. Chacha (uncle) and Bhatija (nephew) were equal shareholders of extortion. And when there was more collection, the uncle was pushed aside and the nephew used to take all the share. This was the scenario of the entire state. The same loot was also there in the name of development. They did not worry about Mainpuri, they only worried about themselves. The uncle has the habit of staying at the same place even after being set aside," the Chief Minister said.

CM Yogi questioned and said Mainpuri was once known as a VVIP district, but why did it lag in development?

"Mainpuri was once known as a VVIP district, but why did it lag in development? It is the land of our Rishis... Why is it struggling for its identity?... These (Samajwadi Party) people disrupted the social structure," he added. Alleging that lawlessness was in the DNA of the Samajwadi Party, CM Yogi said that there have been no riots in the state since his government was formed in 2017.

"Anarchy and hooliganism are a part of their DNA. Their model is not of development, they loot the development works. Their work is what a Samajwadi leader did with a daughter in Ayodhya... The incident of Kannauj and Nawab Brand is the real face of Samajwadi Party," he said.

CM Yogi reached AK Inter College Ground in Barnahal to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects. —ANI