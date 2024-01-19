'Centre Has Given Approval For The Upgrade Of Anganwadi Centres In Uttarakhand', Says CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the Central Government has given approval for the upgradation of 5115 mini Anganwadi centres in the state, under which 100% mini Anganwadi centres will be upgraded.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted how this step will create employment opportunities for women in the state.

"Under this scheme, 5115 women will soon get employment opportunities as assistants in the state."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave approval to Uttarakhand for the construction of 3,940 Anganwadi buildings and an amount of Rs 12 lakh was earmarked for each Anganwadi centre, including MNREGA, Central and State's shares. In this way, a total of Rs 472 crore was allotted to provide convenient Anganwadi centres for women and children.

Notably, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the online portal of the Nanda Gaura Yojana and Chief Minister Mahalaxmi Kit Yojana.

With the inauguration of the Nandagaura Yojana portal, an online facility was made available to about 50 thousand girls every year to apply for Rs 11 thousand on birth and Rs 51 thousand on passing class 12.

The necessary clothes and kit materials were made easily available to about 50 thousand lactating women and newborn babies in the state every year. —ANI