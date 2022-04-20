'Centre Enough To Tackle Situation': VK Singh Snubs Akhilesh's 'Army In Ayodhya' Remark

Ayodhya: Minister of state for external affairs V K Singh on Sunday rebuffed former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's stance that the Army needs to be deployed in Ayodhya to keep the situation under control and asserted that the Centre will make full efforts to maintain the law and order in the region.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, Singh stated, "I don't think there is any need for the deployment of Army in Uttar Pradesh as there is enough law and order machinery available there. And I am sure that the government that of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), unlike other parties, will ensure that law and order is maintained."

Akhilesh, the Samajwadi Party chief on Friday urged the Supreme Court to deploy Army in Ayodhya, if needed, to keep the situation under control.

Speaking to media, Yadav had stated: "The BJP does not believe in either the Supreme Court or the Constitution. The BJP can go to any extent. The kind of environment there is in Uttar Pradesh, especially in Ayodhya, the Supreme Court should take notice of it and bring Army, if necessary."

His statement comes ahead of two separate mega events being organised by the Shiv Sena and the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Ayodhya to support the construction of the Ram temple.

On October 29, the Supreme Court adjourned the hearing of Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit till January 2019.

It is believed that the Babri Masjid which was constructed by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528 was allegedly demolished by Hindu activists on December 6, 1992, who claimed that the mosque was built after destructing the Ram Temple to the ground.