'Centre And UP Govt Should Explain On What Steps They Have Taken To Double Farmers Income': Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that the Central government and the Uttar Pradesh government should tell the public on what steps both governments have taken to double the income of farmers in the state.

While addressing the reporters, Akhilesh Yadav said," The real question is will the price rise reduce? What is the government doing regarding unemployment? There has been a rise in corruption under the BJP rule. BJP did not help the farmers when there were floods."

"What help is being given to farmers in times of drought? No arrangements were made in the market for the crop produced, everything is expensive. Both Centre and state governments should explain to the public about what steps they have taken for the public," he added. As the monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly commenced on Monday, leaders of various parties seized the opportunity to voice their opinions on key matters, leading to an exchange of statements that highlighted the diverse perspectives within the state's political landscape.

Meanwhile Samajwadi Party chief and Leader of Opposition in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Akhilesh Yadav requested the Speaker to allow his party to speak about the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur.

"This is a serious issue the way things happened in Manipur. But we are even unable to move a resolution for condemnation (ninda prastav) on the violence. Uttar Pradesh is the largest state in the country and the Prime Minister comes from this state (as an MP). There is no place in this world where Manipur violence has not been condemned. Can we expect that leader of this House speak something on Manipur," said the SP chief, requesting the speaker. The monsoon session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly commenced today. Besides SP, Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) too demanded a discussion on the Manipur violence. —ANI