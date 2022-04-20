'Can Naidu, MLAs go to polls for their Amaravati belief?'

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has asked if Opposition leader N. Chandrababu Naidu can get all his MLAs resigned and go to polls for what he believes in about Amaravati.

Reminding Naidu of what Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao had done before coming to power, the government advisor asked him if he could do that.

"We have seen what leaders like Jagan Mohan Reddy and Rao had done in the united state. They have got their MLAs resigned and went into the people," said Reddy.

He questioned if Naidu could do the same as he is challenging for a referendum, referring to his recent comments at Amaravati protests which completed a year.

Earlier, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateshwara Rao derided Naidu that his Telugu Desam Party (TDP) contested in the recent Hyderabad civic body elections but he asked for votes on micro-blogging site Twitter.

Venkateshwara Rao said Naidu's party could manage only a little more than 1 per cent votes as he severely criticized the former Chief Minister.

Naidu is opposing the trifurcation of Amaravati and commemorated the one year milestone of the protests opposing the split.

He attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy and the state government for their three capitals plan on Thursday.

—IANS