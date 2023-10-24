'Came Here To Have Life-Long Experience...': ISRO Chief S Somnath On Celebrating 'Vidyarambham' With Children

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief S Somnath on Tuesday performed the 'Vidyarambham' ritual with children on the occasion of 'Vijaya Dashmi' in Kerala'a Thiruvananthapuram.

"I came here this morning on the occasion of 'Vijaya Dashmi'. 'Vidyarambham' is a culture where we worship alphabets as Gods and Goddesses. We initiate young children to education. We make sure that they get exposed to the new regime of education through the process of worshipping literature, which is done by the 'Gurus'", Somnath said while speaking to the reporters in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

"I came here to have a lifelong experience. I am really happy to be part of this ritual, to do the same thing to the young generation which I received from my parents and grandparents in the past", he added.

In Kerala, the 'Vidyarambham' ceremony is usually conducted on the last day of Navaratri to introduce tiny tots to the world of learning and knowledge.

Vidyarambham or 'Ezthiniruthu' is one of many customs practised across Kerala on Vijayadashmi day. Basically, Vidyarambham means the initiation of knowledge (Vidya means knowledge and 'aarambham' means initiate).

The children are made to write at first in a plate of rice and then the person who initiates the child to write also scribbles letters on the child's tongue using a gold ring or coin. This symbolically represents the initiation of writing and speaking.

Earlier today, Kerala Raj Bhavan organised a Vidyarambham ceremony introducing children to the world of learning on the occasion of Vijayadashmi.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan helped the tiny tots with their first letters at the event organised by the Raj Bhavan held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also initiated children into writing their first letters at a Vidyarambham ceremony at Poojappura Saraswati Mandapam in Thiruvananthapuram today.

Speaking on occasion, Shashi Tharoor said, "It's a special occasion 'Vidyarambham'. All of India celebrates Dussehra Vijayadashami but in Kerala, Vijayadashami day is a day when the initiation of learning happens so it's the job of elders to teach children how to write." —ANI