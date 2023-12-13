‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ star Andre Braugher dies at 61

Remembering Andre Braugher: A Versatile Actor, Emmy Winner, and Cultural Icon Whose Impact Extended Beyond Television Police Dramas.

Los Angeles: Actor Andre Braugher, who is known for his roles in ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ has passed away at the age of 61 after a recent illness.



Andre played Frank Pemberton in ‘Homicide’, earning his first Emmy win in 1998, reports People magazine.



The actor played another police officer, the no-nonsense Raymond Holt, in the comedy ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’, picking up four Emmy nominations. He earned 11 Emmy nominations in his career, including a second win for the 2006 miniseries ‘Thief’.



As per People, at the height of the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020, the actor reflected on his role as Holt in ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and as other police officers, and how he viewed real-world police relations.



“I look up after all these decades of playing these characters, and I say to myself, it’s been so pervasive that I’ve been inside this storytelling, and I, too, have fallen prey to the mythology that’s been built up,” Andre, who also played Frank Pembleton on NBC’s ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’, told Variety at the time.



"It’s almost like the air you breathe or the water that you swim in. It’s hard to see. But because there are so many cop shows on television, that’s where the public gets its information about the state of policing," he continued.



"Cops breaking the law to quote, ‘defend the law,’ is a real terrible slippery slope. It has given licence to the breaking of law everywhere, justified it and excused it. That’s something that we’re going to have to collectively address -- all cop shows,” he added.

—IANS