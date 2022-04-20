'Britain's Got Talent' is not fixed: Amanda Holden

London: Singer-actress Amanda Holden has spoken out against claims that "Britain's Got Talent" is fixed, saying that there is no rule against acts appearing on several TV shows. Holden, 44, who has been a judge on the ITV talent show since it began in 2007, said that there is no harm in people 'trying again', reported Digital Spy. "I've got no time for it ? Britain's Got Talent is open to absolutely everyone. I think when people ?audition, if they don't get somewhere they'll try again and again," she said. "We're a small country, so we're bound to have a few acts that pop up on different shows. I think 'The Voice' has had a couple of our acts, even 'X Factor'. "Those people still haven't necessarily made it or been seen by the amount of people who could have seen them. To millions of viewers, they are a new act." The judge added that she is delighted with the response the show has had this year, calling it "brilliant". PTI