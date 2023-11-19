'Bravehearts Ride' sets the stage for Military Literature Festival in Chandigarh

Governor Banwarilal Purohit flags off Bravehearts Ride, leading a powerful tribute to fallen soldiers and setting the stage for the annual Military Literature Festival dedicated to the heroes of the 1947-48 India-Pakistan War.

Chandigarh: Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday flagged-off the Bravehearts Ride here, setting the stage for the annual Military Literature Festival (MLF) to be held at the Lake Club on December 2-3, dedicated to martyrs of the first India-Pakistan War of 1947-48.



As many as 890 professional and amateur bikers, including veterans of the Army, Air force and Navy vroomed past city roads to disseminate the message of safe driving and drugs-free lifestyle, as an exciting prelude to the main MLF event.



Earlier, Purohit paid tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the Chandigarh War Memorial, in the presence of former Chief of Army Staff, General V.P. Malik (retd), former Chief of Air Staff, General Sunil Lanba (retd), and Lt-General T.S. Shergil (retd).



Two Param Vir Chakra (PVC) awardees -- Honorary Capt Bana Singh and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar -- were present on the occasion, besides an array of serving and retired defence personnel.



A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the fallen soldiers as a mark of respect, with the all-women contingent of Punjab Police presenting the guard of honour.



Urging the youngsters to join the defence forces and serve the nation, Purohit said a soldier's life epitomises the sacrifices a nation is made of.



“There is no better way to live an enriching life than serving the nation by joining the forces,” he said while interacting with school students.



The Military Literature Festival has grown in stature ever since its inception in 2017, and has rightfully acquired the status of the most awaited annual military literature event across the northern region.



A joint initiative of the Punjab government, Chandigarh administration and Western Command Headquarters at Chandimandir, the annual affair offers youngsters aspiring to join defence forces a peep into the discipline of military life, besides laying an engrossing platform for discussions on issues of national, international and geo-political significance.



Lauding the organisers for inspiring the youth towards service of the nation, Purohit said the growing popularity of MLF is a testimony to its overwhelming success.



On the occasion, Purohit also released a four-minute film encompassing the exciting journey since MLF's inception in 2017. The film has been made by national award-winning director Ojaswwee Sharma and will be screened at the main event.

—IANS