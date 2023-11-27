'Bless you with peace': Bollywood celebs greet fans on Gurpurab

Bollywood Celebrities Extend Heartfelt Gurpurab Greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti, Honoring the Sacred Birth of Guru Nanak Dev Ji with Reverence and Joyful Messages.

Mumbai: On the auspicious occasion of the Guru Nanak Jayanti on Monday, the Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan, and Yami Gautam, among others have extended their warm greetings of Gurpurab.



‘Gurpurab’, also known as Guru Nanak's Prakash Utsav, celebrates the birth of the first Sikh guru, Guru Nanak, and it is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism.



Taking to Instagram Stories, Kareena shared a picture of Guru Nanak and a message which read as: "Ik Onkar Sat Nam Karta-Purakh Nirbhau Nirvair Akal-Murat Ajuni Saibhang Gur-Prasad. Jap. Ad Sach Jugad Sach. Hai Bhi Sach Nanak Hosi Bhi Sach."



Varun wrote: "May Guru Nanak Dev Ji inspire you to achieve all your goals, bless you with peace and bestow you with eternal joy and happiness. Happy Gurpurab."



Parineeti shared a picture of herself sitting at a Gurdwara and wrote: "Happy Gurupurab."



Sanya Malhotra shared a glimpse of Golden Temple and said: "Happy Gurpurab."



Shilpa said: "Nanak Naam Chardi Kala, Tere Bhane Sarbat Da Bhala! Guru Nanak Jayanti Ki Lakh Lakh Wadhaiyaan Saareyaan Nu".



Yami and Ananya wrote: "Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti."

—IANS