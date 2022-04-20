'Black fungus can be treated if diagnosed early', say senior doctors

New Delhi: Senior Doctors of Delhi on May 21 said that black fungus can be treated if diagnosed early and it is a rare infection found in COVID-19 patients. Pulmonologist Dr Bobby Bhalotra said, "People with coronavirus cases are getting black fungus. Patients if not taken precautions and are already diabetic one and used steroids have mostly the chances of being infected by black fungus. It can be fatal if not diagnosed early and treated as early as possible." Otolaryngologist at AIIMS Delhi, Dr Alok Thakur said, "Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection mostly caused by high blood sugar levels, low immunity, and use of steroids. It can be treated if diagnosed early when infected through nose."

—ani